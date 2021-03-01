In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 March 2021 12:47 pm / 0 comments

Announced a few weeks ago, BMW Motorrad Malaysia has publicly launched the 2021 BMW Motorrad F850GS “40 Years GS Edition”, with a price tag of RM85,500 on-the-road without insurance. This special edition of the F850GS comes with yellow on black graphics commemorating BMW Motorrad’s GS-series adventure motorcycles and is RM6,000 more expensive than the standard 2019 F850GS.

The “GS” or “Gelande Strasse” logo is embossed on the seat cover, as well as the radiator cover. Yellow hand guards, anodised gold spoked rims – 21-inch in front and 19-inch at the back – and luggage rack as standard equipment further set apart the 40 Years GS F850GS.

Aside from that, the special edition F850GS is also equipped with BMW Motorrad’s Comfort, Touring, Dynamic and Active packages. These provide riding amenities such as keyless start, hand warmers, tyre pressure monitoring as well as riding conveniences such as cruise control, quick shifter, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control and four ride modes.

In other technical aspects the 40 Years GS Edition is similar to the standard model GS, with power coming from a two-cylinder mill displacing 853 cc. Power is claimed to e 95 hp at 8,250 rm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,250, mated to a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Braking on the F850GS is done with twin 305 mm discs with two-piston callipers in front and a 265 mm disc with single-piston calliper at the back. Also standard equipment on the F850GS 40 Years GS Edition is a centre stand, omitted from the standard model F850GS in Malaysia.