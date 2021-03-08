In Cars, Citroën, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 8 March 2021 6:28 pm / 1 comment

The Citroen C5 will take the form of a fastback crossover, as depicted in these images by our spy photographer sources, leaving behind the three-box sedan shape from the last decade.

Here, the lifted form of the next-generation C5 will be underpinned by the Groupe PSA EMP2 platform that also forms the basis of the Peugeot 508. Specific details are thin on the ground for now, though the sharing of the EMP2 platform means that the forthcoming C5 will enable the use of plug-in hybrid variants.

The most powerful currently on sale from the automaker group currently powers the 508 PSE with 360 hp and 520 Nm of torque from a 200 PS/300 Nm 1.6 litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine, mated with a front and a rear electric motor making 110 hp/320 Nm and 113 hp/166 Nm, respectively.

In 2018, Citroen said that it would ‘revitalise’ the saloon styling of next-generation C5. These spy images revealed the overall silhouette of the forthcoming model, though the finer details could possibly come from the CXperience concept.

While interior details have yet to be revealed, we could have an educated guess as to what it might not have. The design study was to show that the automaker could execute a large vehicle design without traditional cues such as leather, wood and chrome, said Citroen product director, Xavier Peugeot at the time.

Though camouflage foil still covers most of the car, the body panels and lights on the forthcoming C5 appear largely to be in production form, and thus our spy photographer sources estimate that the fastback crossover successor to the outgoing sedan may debut towards the end of April.