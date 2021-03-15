In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 15 March 2021 6:15 pm / 0 comments

The Indonesian automotive landscape appears to be going through a major overhaul recently. Hyundai will start producing EVs in the country, Tesla is looking to set up shop and a battery production facility, and Honda is in the midst of relocating its plant from India to make EVs as well.

Now, Mitsubishi has announced its commitment to invest 11.2 trillion rupiah (RM3.2 billion) in the country until 2025, CNN Indonesia reports. The country’s industry minister, Agus Gumiwang said the money will be used to increase factory production capacity from 220,000 to 250,000 units, plus the development of at least two hybrid cars, one of which is the Xpander Hybrid.

The second model is a plug-in hybrid model. The existing Outlander PHEV is currently being sold in Indonesia, albeit as a fully-imported unit. Based on the automaker’s Phase II strategy, the next-generation Outlander PHEV will most likely be produced locally for both the domestic and export markets. Other PHEV models set to be produced there include the new Eclipse Cross PHEV.

On the subject of exports, Agus said several Indonesian-made Mitsubishi cars will be exported to nine additional markets, up from 30 countries to 39 countries.