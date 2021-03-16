Ford has introduced a new Ranger variant in Thailand, and the FX4 MAX isn’t just an XLT given the usual dress-up treatment. The version gets plenty of mechanical improvements, enough to make it sort of a Raptor “lite.” At 1.19 million baht (RM159,380), it’s perfect for buyers wanting most of the mod-cons from the higher-end model without having to fork out the extra dosh.
The changes start with the engine. Where the previous FX4 edition came with a Puma 2.2 litre TDCi VGT turbodiesel engine offering 160 PS and 385 Nm, the FX4 MAX is equipped with a 2.0 litre EcoBlue twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel as seen on the Raptor and WildTrak. The Bi-Turbo unit, which delivers 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, is paired with a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic gearbox with SelectShift manual override.
The suspension has also been given a boost with the inclusion of Fox monotube dampers offering a two-inch lift, in essence following on the off-road package seen on the US FX4. There’s a new 29 mm front stabiliser bar, and the rear dampers feature a sub-tank to improve off-road performance. The kit offers the FX4 MAX a 20 mm higher ground clearance than the XLT, at 256 mm.
Unlike the previous FX4, which rode on 18-inch wheels, the MAX rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with all-terrain KO2 BF Goodrich 265/70 tyres.
Of course, there are dress-up bits, with grey a running colour theme on components such as the front grille and door handles, and the front/rear bumper and side mirrors are finished in a Bolder Grey scheme. The variant also gets a matte black roll bar, off-road metal side steps with a black anti-slip finish and dedicated front/rear wheel arch cladding. The FX4 MAX also makes the transition to LED projector headlamps.
Inside, the FX4 package for this one includes Alcantara leather upholstery with carbon-pattern accent strips and an embroidered FX4 MAX logo on the front seats. Another visible highlight is a bank of six auxiliary switches housed on top of the dashboard. Working in tandem with a 250A alternator, the switches allow owners to connect accessories such as a hoist and spot lights in a tidy manner.
Comments
This Ranger variant is already launch in Australia and New Zealand, not only this variant but they also introduced an other Ranger variant for Wildtrak, called “Wildtrak X”, which is based on Ranger Wildtrak but it upgraded some features.