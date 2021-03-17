In Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 March 2021 4:55 pm / 0 comments

Rarely have we seen car brand merchandise or clothing that’s cool. We mean actually cool, and not cool just for fellow car guys or fans of the brand, such as race team stuff. Here’s something that bucks the trend for car merch.

Honda Malaysia’s latest season of merchandise is a special edition called the One Million Dreams Collection. You would have heard that Honda’s local arm is on its way to achieve the one million units milestone since its establishment in 2003, and besides giving away seven cars for free, it has collaborated with Malaysia’s top streetwear brand Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) to mark the occasion.

The Honda x PMC One Million Dreams Collection comprises six unisex items. There’s a reversible bucket hat, neck pouch, polo shirt, short and long sleeve shirts as well as a racing jacket. Click on the image below for an enlarged view.

Click to enlarge

The new range of merchandise will be officially available April 1 at Honda Malaysia’s official store on Shopee. Make sure to collect early bird pre-launch vouchers worth RM20 (2,000 Shopee coins). To do this, register for the voucher on Honda Malaysia’s Facebook page from today till March 28. A unique voucher code will then be sent to those who registered on March 31. As always, use of the voucher code is on a first-come-first-served basis, and only the first 1,001 customers will be able to use it on Shopee on April 1.

There’s also a bundle package at a special price for customers who purchase the new merch, plus selected ‘TEI’ series merchandise from Honda Malaysia’s official store on Shopee. TEI is last season’s merchandise.

The season before that, Honda Malaysia had the Challenging Spirit collection, which was not bad, but this latest PMC collab is the best of them all.