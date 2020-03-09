In Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 March 2020 4:00 pm / 2 comments

Click to enlarge

Honda Malaysia (HM) has revealed its new line of official merchandise. It’s called the TEI series, which represents ‘Trust, Equality & Individuality’, inspired by the carmaker’s philosophy. The series consists of 21 items in four different collections – Corporate, Lifestyle, Activewear and the new Travel.

The word tei also means shape or form in Japanese and the designs in this series have a combination of Japanese elements, HM says. This new line of products “represents a unique, practical and energetic spirit, with a focus on style and innovation without compromising practicality and comfort,” the company adds.

The names of the collections are rather self-explanatory. Corporate has smart casual clothing, while the Lifestyle range features ‘younger and trendier’ items such as the Reversible Bomber Jacket and water-activated fine print umbrella, where the TEI print will appear embossed when it comes in contact with water.

Click to enlarge

The Activewear collection is targeted at fitness enthusiasts, and standout items include the Sports Hijab and reflective Activewear Shirt. The Travel collection includes items such as the reflective Travel Jacket and a 2-in-1 Detachable Travel Luggage Bag that’s stylish and practical. The latter includes a backpack that can be attached to the cabin size luggage.

“Apart from providing the joy of buying Honda cars to our customers, we would also like them to experience the joy of owning items from Honda’s official merchandise collection, which can be incorporated into daily life. The new line of embodies the core values of Honda’s philosophy. We are confident that Honda customers will appreciate the high quality and uniqueness of the new collection,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

Items in the TEI series range from RM32 to RM320, and can be purchased at Honda’s 92 dealerships across Malaysia as well as at the company’s roadshows. Click on the top image for a closer look at the items.