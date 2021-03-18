In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2021 12:42 pm / 0 comments

Aston Martin has made it clear that electrification will be an important part of its future, with cars like the Valkyrie and Valhalla spearheading this initiative. This commitment will see the British carmaker’s line-up be electrified by 2025, according to the company’s 2020 annual report.

In the document, Tobias Moers, Aston Martin’s CEO, said the company is taking steps to reduce its carbon emissions and energy usage. “We understand that having hybrid and electric options for our vehicles is imperative to the company’s future in this industry and our partnership with Mercedes-Benz is fundamental to our hybrid and EV plan,” he said.

“Our ambition is that by 2025 every one of our cars will have an electrified powertrain (hybrid) or be pure electric driven,” Moers added. Further down the road, by 2030, Aston Martin is aiming to have 50% of its cars to be battery electric vehicles, 45% performance-oriented hybrids and 5% combustion-powered vehicles limited to track use.

The company’s product strategy will also focus on three key pillars: front-engine, SUV and mid-engine vehicles. In 2023, Aston Martin’s front-engine range will undergo a substantial refresh, incorporating Mercedes-Benz technology with a target of 3,500 to 4,000 sales per annum.

In the SUV space, a new variant of the DBX will make its debut in the third quarter of 2021, with reports suggesting this could be a hybrid. As for the mid-engine cars, the company expects deliveries of the Valkyrie to commence in the second half of this year, with the Valhalla and a new mid-engine Vanquish set to arrive later on.