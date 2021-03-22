In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 22 March 2021 11:53 am / 1 comment

On January 29, the transport ministry announced that all private vehicle owners would be given an exemption on the renewal of road tax and driving licence from February 1 until March 31, in line with the scaling down of road transport department (JPJ) operations during the second movement control order (MCO).

Now, the ministry is planning to extend the exemption period for the renewal of road tax until the end of May, Bernama reports. Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the two month extension is a precautionary measure as there are still states that continue to record a high number of Covid-19 cases such as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“I have discussed about the exemption extension with the JPJ director-general for them to make necessary preparations. At the same time, the ministry is thinking of an effective way to settle unpaid road tax cases in phases, to avoid congestion (at JPJ counters) once the exemption is lifted,” he said.

During the exemption period, licensed drivers may still operate their motor vehicles on-road as long as the vehicle has valid insurance, but the vehicle is required to have valid insurance coverage. Drivers are advised to retain a copy of their vehicle’s insurance certificate (e-cover note) as proof, in case this is needed for verification if requested by enforcement personnel.

All road tax (Lesen Kenderaan Motor, LKM) and competent driving licence (CDL) that have lapsed during the timeframe will have to be renewed within 30 days of the end of the new exemption period, when that is announced.