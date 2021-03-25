In Cars, International News, smart / By Gerard Lye / 25 March 2021 12:56 pm / 4 comments

Brabus has worked its magic on plenty of high-powered cars before, but its latest creation is a little different. This is the 92R, which is essentially a hotter version of the smart EQ fortwo cabrio, which is a pint-sized electric car for the city.

Limited to 50 units and with a starting price of 39,900 (RM195,168), the company cheekily notes that customers can benefit from EV subsidies, which in Germany, amounts to 9,000 euros (RM44,023). For the money, you’ll still get the typical Brabus touches, starting with more power.

Thanks to the company’s PowerXtra performance upgrade, the three-phase synchronous electric motor benefits from a newly-tuned torque control system, new modules for the driving dynamics switch and accelerator pedal, as well as a special gateway.

These changes increase the e-motor’s output to 92 PS (91 hp or 68 kW) and 180 Nm of torque, which is around 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW) and 20 Nm more than stock. This is only available with the newly-added Sport+ drive mode, which is joined by Basic, Eco and Sport.

In Sport+, it’ll take 10.9 seconds for the 92R to get from zero to 100 km/h, although the top speed remains limited to 130 km/h. Brabus claims a usable range of up to 125 km with a fully charged battery, although this is dependent on the driving style.

Visual changes to match the enhanced performance include a new front fascia with three larger air intakes to replace the production bumper. Red highlights are also added to the front spoiler and rocker panels, while a more prominent diffuser at the rear adds to the sporty look.

The car also sports carbon-fibre side mirror caps and a set of Monoblock IX alloy wheels, the latter of which feature an eight-double-spoke design and a high-gloss black finish. Yokohama tyres with 185/50R16 front and 205/40R17 rear profiles are paired with the flashy alloys. To provide a more aggressive stance, a coilover suspension kit lowers the “city supercar” by around 25 mm.

Inside, the seats receive an “Ultimate Eclipse” quilted design, with black topstitching and Brabus logos on the backrests. The convertible’s electric soft-top also gets the same bright red theme, while carbon-fibre trim is found nearly everywhere else, along with further Brabus branding. Classy black velour floor mats complete the classy ambience, while a dedicated plaque indicates the model’s exclusivity. Further customisation options can be done upon request.