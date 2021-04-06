In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2021 9:50 am / 1 comment

Lexus Malaysia will officially be introducing the LM on April 15, nearly four months since the order books for the luxury MPV opened. The launch event will be streamed live on Facebook at 1 pm, so anyone keen on tuning in may RSVP via Lexus Malaysia’s Facebook page.

As we’ve highlighted before, the Lexus LM will arrive here in the LM 350 guise, which is similar to that offered for the Indonesian market. However, we will only be getting the four-seat version – a seven-seat variant is also available in the republic, but not here.

The LM 350 is equipped with a 2GR-FKS 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine offering 296 hp and over 360 Nm of torque, and power is sent to the front wheels via a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission. That’s good for a century sprint time of 8.3 seconds, and the LM will top out at 180 km/h. We won’t be getting the LM 300h hybrid, by the way, which is what Thailand gets.

It’s no secret that the LM is based on the Alphard. But as the ultimate boss car, it gets a massive bump in terms of luxe, appointments and equipment. The kit list includes triple-beam LED projector headlights, signature LED DRLs, 18-inch hyper chrome metallic alloy wheels, plus a huge 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At the back, there are two VIP seats that recline to become flat beds, and the AdaptiPedic low-density urethane foam is wrapped with semi-Aniline leather. There’s built-in massage function and air-cooling as well, while an electronically-controlled glass partition offers complete privacy, separating the driver and front passenger from occupants in the rear.

Other features include a 26-inch LCD display screen, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, a double moonroof, an onboard refrigerator, a dedicated storage area large enough to store a briefcase, plus a touch-based centre console.

Safety-wise, the LM 350 comes equipped with seven airbags and a host of features grouped under the Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) umbrella. These include a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane change assist with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, parking support brake and an adaptive high-beam system.

Only two colours are available for the car, and these are are black and pearl white crystal. The Lexus LM 350 is priced at RM1,148,000, on-the-road without insurance. Lexus Malaysia said first deliveries are due to begin in June, so it won’t be long now.