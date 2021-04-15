In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 15 April 2021 5:53 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18. If you’ve been waiting on some good deals on a new car, head on over to ACE this weekend, where you’ll also be able test drive and purchase your ideal car.

Mazda is just one of the many brands that will present at the show, and the brand’s entire range of vehicles is being offered with some tempting rewards. Every purchase entitles you to either a RM1,000 insurance subsidy from Berjaya Sompo Insurance (BSI) or a complimentary dash cam worth RM1,350*. These rewards add to the existing sales and service tax (SST) savings, which can be as much as RM8,090, so there’s no better time and place to buy a new Mazda than at ACE.

The good news doesn’t stop there, as the first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

That’s not all, as confirmed bookings will also entitle you to participate in a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Other brands that will joining Mazda at ACE include Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. And while the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW, Lexus and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

*While stocks last.