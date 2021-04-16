In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 16 April 2021 9:28 am / Comments are Disabled

Just one day to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, kicks off at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, on April 17 and 18 . There will be plenty of deals on offer for car buyers, plus opportunities to test drive and purchase your ideal car, so lots of reasons head over to the event.

As efforts in containing the pandemic continue, we are taking every possible measure to keep you safe. All visitors to the event will need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes, and carry out a temperature check to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter.

It will also be compulsory for visitors to wear a face mask at all times, and of course, to practice social distancing guidelines once they are inside the event hall. While hand sanitisers will be readily available at the event, we highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and to wash their hands frequently.

All customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to face masks, and all major touch points, including display and test drive vehicles, will be regularly sanitised. There will be an ambulance on standby at the event, in case of any emergencies.

The venue will have a proprietary system to track how many people are in the event hall at any given moment. We’ve set a strict limit of 1,200 people, well below the event hall’s 50% capacity (as allowed by KKM SOPs) of 1,700 people in order to ensure the safety of everyone present. Do take note of some limitations – in the interests of safety, children aged 12 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

There will be no shortage of cars on display or deals on offer. A host of brands will be participating at ACE, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. While the expo primarily caters for the mainstream, brands such as BMW, MINI and Lexus will be present as well, representing the premium segment. Motorsport fans will also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars that will be on display.

On top of the deals being offered by car companies, we’ll be sweetening the deal further, with the first 200 customers to confirm their vehicle purchase bookings receiving a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

That’s not all. Buyers who have confirmed their bookings will also be entitled to enter a lucky draw and stand a chance to win prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

See you all at ACE 2021 this weekend, but remember, safety first, always.

Find out more about ACE 2021, here.