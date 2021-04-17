In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 17 April 2021 12:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not head on over to the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by Carsome? The doors to the sales-driven car expo – which is happening from now until tomorrow, April 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – are open until 7pm, giving you plenty of time to make your way here.

Now, ACE may be catered towards mainstream brands, but if you’re looking for a premium compact SUV, why not give Lexus a go? The Japanese luxury marque is present at the show, and its UX is being offered with some compelling offers that are sure to get your attention.

To make the crossover a more affordable proposition, the UX is being offered with Next Step financing, providing lower monthly payments compared to traditional hire-purchase loans; instalments start from as low as RM1,938 per month. Whichever ownership route you take, rest assured you’ll be able to take advantage of the sales and service tax (SST) exemptions, as there are ready units for immediate delivery.

Lexus is just one of several brands present at ACE, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen. You’ll also be able to compare these Japanese premium models with their German and British competition directly, as BMW and MINI are also here.

Find something you like while visiting ACE? You’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, whether new or pre-owned. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. For a start, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher. On top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes that include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To ensure the safety of those most at risk, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

And if Setia Alam is too far, you can’t cross borders, or you’re simply not comfortable with going out during this period, fret not – you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2021 is online at acemalaysia.my, and online bookings are eligible for the same vouchers and lucky draw as purchases made on-site.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021, and we can’t wait to see you here today and tomorrow!