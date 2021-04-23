In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Matthew H Tong / 23 April 2021 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Maserati has once again released another special edition variant of the Ghibli and Levante. Unveiled at the Auto Shanghai 2021, the new F Tributo Special Edition pair was created as a tribute to the automaker’s successful motorsports outings in the past.

Its first racing debut was exactly 95 years ago on April 25, 1926. The Tipo26 was the first race car to bear the Trident badge on the bonnet, and subsequently won the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel.

Nearly 28 years later, on January 17, 1954, the Italian automaker made its Formula One debut with Juan Manuel Fangio piloting the 250F. The “F” in F Tributo is a nod to Fangio, by the way.

Unique to the Ghibli and Levante F Tributo are the special Rosso Tributo and Azzuro Tributo paint colours. The red paint signifies Italian motorsports, and Maserati race cars have always had a red finish. The vibrant blue Azzuro Tributo, on the other hand, is meant to represent the city of Modena – Maserati’s home.

Other special touches include yellow brake callipers and wheel trims, which pay homage to Fangio’s 250F red and yellow livery. The Levante sits on 21-inch black Anteo wheels, while the Ghibli rides on 21-inch gloss black Titano wheels.

There’s also a gloss black F Tributo badge on the fenders, plus the Trident logo (finished in body colour) positioned on the C-pillars. The cabin is enhanced slightly with black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather, complete with contrast stitching that match the exterior paint colour.