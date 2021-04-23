In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 23 April 2021 12:47 pm / 4 comments

Following its appearance in homologation documents for China, the 2021 Toyota Crown Kluger has officially made its debut at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show.

The Crown Kluger features a 2.5 litre hybrid powertrain with E-Four all-wheel-drive, according to Toyota, though further specific details remain undisclosed for now. For reference, the Crown Kluger is underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA-K platform, which serves as the base for the similarly sized US-market Highlander SUV.

The previously sighted homologation documents for the Crown Kluger’s entry into the China market revealed that the three-row, Highlander-based SUV measures 5,015 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,750 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. Those also show that the SUV will wear 18-inch alloy wheels, though 20-inch items are also available.

2021 Toyota Highlander for China – click to enlarge

As with the Crown Kluger, the 2021 Highlander for the China market gets the same hybrid powertrain and E-Four all-wheel-drive, with three rows of seating. The earlier report on the China-market Crown Kluger indicated that its 2.5 litre hybrid powertrain is rated at 189 hp, which is considerably less than 240 hp output from the US-market Highlander which sports a similar powertrain configuration.

The 2021 Highlander wears a slightly different front end to that of the Crown Kluger; while the headlamps appear similar on both, the Highlander sports a trapezoidal grille with a Toyota emblem on a chrome spar near the top of the grille, while the Crown Kluger gets the crown emblem as used on the large sedan that gave its name. Each model gets different wheel designs.

Equipment specifics also have yet to be detailed for the China market Crown Kluger and Highlander, though using the US-market Highlander as a reference, that model’s safety kit list includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which packs Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), along with Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Road Sign Assist (RSA).

Both the Toyota Crown Kluger and the fourth-generation Highlander for the Chinese market are set for their market arrivals in the middle of 2021, says Toyota.

2021 Toyota Crown Kluger – China market homologation images

2020 Toyota Highlander, US market