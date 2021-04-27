In Cars, International News, Porsche, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 27 April 2021 5:09 pm / 0 comments

Legendary television presenter and mechanical engineer William Sanford Nye, famously known for his fun and educational series as Bill Nye The Science Guy, has worked with Porsche to release a special five-part video series called “Bill Nye Explains The All-Electric Taycan” on YouTube.

The short, bite-sized videos highlight the Taycan’s key technologies – its battery, clever aerodynamics, regenerative braking, two-speed transmission, and repeatable performance. Porsche says as consumer interest for electric cars grow, people should be educated on the technologies that make them work, and how the Taycan differs from other battery electric vehicles.

Throughout the series, the Science Guy breaks down seemingly complex subjects such as the Taycan’s 800-volt electrical architecture, and demonstrates exactly what “repeatable performance” really means. The videos were shot at Porsche Experience Centre Los Angeles – the same place where Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter performed doughnuts in the Taycan Turbo.







