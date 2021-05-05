In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 5 May 2021 10:16 am / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has just launched the Nissan Flagship Store on Lazada, and in conjunction with the e-commerce platform’s 5.5 Sale, customers can now book the Almera, Navara, X-Trail or Serena S-Hybrid from as low as RM250. As an incentive, ETCM will also throw in a free Nescafe coffee machine worth RM598 for the first 55 customers.

ETCM sales and marketing director, Christopher Tan said: “We are excited to expand our Nissan models on Lazada, making it readily available to everyone who prefers the convenience of shopping at their fingertips. In this challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic, digitalisation has been fast-tracked and we are confident that this move is another way for the brand to enhance its services and at the same time offer great deals when purchasing a new Nissan on a digital application.”

If you’re looking to buy a new car, the Almera turbo is currently being offered with Urban accessories package worth up to RM5,500, and you can own one from as low as RM540 monthly via the Flexi Financing scheme. There’s also a new Special Civil Servants promotion which sees the Almera 1.0L Turbo VL variant go for RM71,906.

Fancy yourself the recently updated Navara pick-up truck? That can be yours from RM950 a month via Flexi Financing, too. As for the X-Trail, ETCM is bundling the Impul or Aero Edition accessories package worth up to RM5,600, and aspiring owners of the Serena S-Hybrid will get to enjoy three years free maintenance with parts and labour included.