In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2021 11:48 am / 1 comment

It wasn’t just the big malls that were forced to close for three days, the Sungai Buloh overhead bridge restaurant on the North South Highway – better known as Restoran Jejantas Sungai Buloh – was also on the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) list, and had to stop operations.

Like other HIDE-listed locations, the Restoran Jejantas is open for business again today, which means that the final buka puasa of this Ramadan at the location is possible. In your vehicle, because there’s no dine-in now.

PLUS says that sanitisation and cleaning of the premise has been done. “PLUS will co-operate with the authorities to ensure that premises on our highways will no longer be listed on HIDE. The safety and comfort of our customers and business partners at R&Rs are our priority,” the highway concessionaire said, reminding customers to follow the SOPs.

By the way, if you somehow missed it, the movement control order (MCO) is back today, nationwide. We’ve done this before and the usual MCO rules apply, but what’s new is the three to a vehicle rule. From today, only three people can be in a vehicle (private, taxi and e-hailing), including the driver.

No change for commercial vehicles and public transport, but if you’re taking trains and buses, remember to bring along the necessary approval documents for interstate and inter-district travel as the cops are checking.