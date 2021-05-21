In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 21 May 2021 3:36 pm / 0 comments

A new variant of the Ford Ranger Raptor is headed for Europe, the Ranger Raptor SE, according to this spaghetti western film-style teaser.

Titled “The Good, The Bad and the Bad-RSE”, presumably alluding to the short form for ‘Raptor Special Edition’, the soon-to-debut doesn’t actually show its face in footage, though the off-roading pick-up truck’s rear end is depicted in the movie poster-style image released by Ford.

Here, some detail differences can be seen on the Ranger Raptor SE compared to the ‘standard’ Ranger Raptor and Ranger Raptor X Special Edition. The upcoming variant for Europe appears to be specified with the sport bar and slimmer high-mount brake light from the Wildtrak, and the Ranger Raptor SE could feature that variant’s roller shutter as well, topped off by a pair of racing stripes.

The Ranger Raptor SE could get the sport bar trim and high-mount brake light from the Ranger Wildtrak (left); Ranger Raptor for comparison (right)

No official word on the mechanicals of the forthcoming Ranger Raptor SE so far, though this can be expected to remain the same as before, namely with 2.0 litre biturbo four-cylinder diesel that outputs 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque in the Ranger Raptor and the Wildtrak. Transmission for these variants is the 10-speed automatic gearbox, with shift paddles for the driver.

Meanwhile, this T6-generation of the Ford Ranger has received yet another facelift in Thailand, which now wears a redesigned front grille that is now standard on XL, XL Street, XL+, XLT and Wildtrak variants. The XL+ Sport, XL Street, XLT and Wildtrak variants gain alloys and side mirror covers in black, with the XL+ Sport, XLT and Wildtrak additionally getting black door handles; the Wildtrak gains a powered roller shutter.

In Thailand, where the Ranger is built for local and export markets, the pick-up truck is offered with a 10-Year Driveline Care Program across all variants until the end of the year. This coverage goes for 10 years or 150,000 km, and covers the engine, transmission, as well as rear and front-wheel drive axles. Thailand prices for the 2021 Ford Ranger start from THB979,000 (RM130,905) for the 4×2 MT, up to THB 1,265,000 (RM169,147) for the 4×4 AT.

