In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Matthew H Tong / 24 May 2021 10:38 am / 0 comments

Own a Perodua Ativa but don’t quite fancy the official Gear Up range of accessories? Well, what if we told you that you can now opt for a full makeover to have it look like its twin sibling, the Toyota Raize?

That’s right. The folks at GP Division Auto have announced a full conversion kit for Ativa owners. Parts included are the full Raize front and rear bumpers, gloss black upper grille and tailgate trim (where the Toyota logo will sit), mudguards, Toyota and Raize badges, plus the accompanying LED DRLs and LED fog lamp modules for the front and rear bumpers.

Pricing for the full conversion process starts from around RM9,000, but note that every component is original. There’s no hacking involved, so it’s almost a plug-and-play offering, save for the rear mudguard. The brackets for these will be swapped out for Toyota ones instead. The RM9k base price includes paint and assembly.

If you wish to take things a step further, the KL-based company also offers an additional four-piece bodykit for the converted car. This comprises a front lip, side skirts and a full rear lip with an integrated diffuser and quad tailpipes design.

So, that’s pretty much it. What do you think of the conversion and the price? And do you prefer the look of the Toyota Raize over the Perodua Ativa? Tell us in the comments section, below. Also, feel free to check out our deep dive into the differences between the Perodua Ativa, Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize.

GALLERY: 2021 Perodua Ativa AV

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Raize