25 May 2021

Revised, reworked, revamped and eliciting divided responses from fans, the all new 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus now come with a range of accessories and dress up graphics kits. For Malaysia, paultan.org was informed the 2021 Ducati Monster will likely be landing on local shores around the fourth quarter, and pricing is estimated to be “around RM74,000, about the same price (as the previous generation Ducati Monster 821) plus 5%.”

As listed in the official Ducati Performance catalogue, the Monster accessories allows owners to stamp their own identity on their naked sports motorcycle. Using the online configurator available on the Ducati website, customisation options can be selected and viewed.

After choosing the desired options, the Monster buyer can share the configuration list friends as well as their preferred Ducati dealer, allowing for the bike to be priced up and ordered, if desired. There are two styling kits available for the Monster owner who likes to play “dress up”, the Pixel kit and the GP kit.

The Pixel kit consists of a tank cover, seat side panels, seat cover, headlight fairing and front mudguard. This gives the Monster “an even more aggressive and modern look,” according to Ducati.

Menwhile, the GP kit provides a tank cover and side panels styled in the manner of Ducati Corse race machines and comes with a choice of graphics reflecting Ducati’s racing heritage. Both kits come in colours to suit the three colours currently available for the Monster and Monster Plus – Ducati Red, Dark Stealth and Aviator Grey – with two graphics kits, Corse and Logo, available in complementary and matching colours.

In addition, there are two exhaust options available from Ducati Performance, one being the Euro 5 homologated Termignoni exhaust silencer, which gives the Monster a sporty look. The other exhaust option is the Termignoni racing exhaust with dedicated fuel mapping and is not road legal.

Other accessories available for the 2021 Monster include a functional engine belly fairing, matched to the body colour and tail tidy. Rizoma adds a range of accessories machined from billet aluminium for the Monster, including bar weights, footpegs, brake and clutch fluid reservoirs.

Launched in December 2020, the Ducati Monster replaces the Monster 821 and is powered by a Euro 5 compliant Ducati Testastretta 11 V-twin. Power output is claimed to be 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with 93 Nm of torque at a peak of 6,500 rpm.

The new design has proven to be polarising to the Ducatisti, die-hard followers of the Borgo Panigale motorcycle maker. The iconic trellis frame, a signature of the Monster since its introduction in 1995, gone and replaced by a Ducati Panigale V4 inspired monocouque frame that is 4.5 kg than previous with the new design swingarm lighter by 1.6 kg.