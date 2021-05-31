In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 31 May 2021 9:54 am / 1 comment

With Malaysia set to enter a full lockdown from tomorrow, the government has decided not to allow long-distance spouses to travel between districts or states in order to reunite during the two-week period from June 1 to 14.

According to a report by The Star, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed during yesterday’s press conference that spouses will not be able to apply for permission letters from the police for the next two weeks. “We have decided to not allow such couples to travel across states or districts during the two-week period,” he said.

This decision differs from what was possible during the previous movement control order (MCO 2.0), where long-distance spouses were allowed inter-district or interstate travel, provided they first obtained permission from the police.

A nationwide movement control order (MCO 3.0) has been in place since May 12, and on May 28, a full lockdown from June 1 to 14 was announced by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. During this period, the movement limit that was implemented in the first MCO (MCO 1.0) last year will be reinstated.

Starting tomorrow, travel for necessities will be restricted to a 10 km radius from the point of residence, and only two people per household will be allowed to go out to buy supplies. Additionally, all economic activities will not be allowed to operate during the period with the exception of 17 sectors providing essential services.