Even with the increasing demand for SUVs and trucks – at the same time as the debut of the 2022 Corolla Cross in the United States – Toyota officials in North America reiterated their commitment to sedans during a panel discussion.
Investing in sedans such as the Camry and Corolla is a good long-term decision as there is, and still will be a market for sedans in the future, CarScoops reported Toyota officials as saying at the discussion. Sales of sedans have recently stabilised despite sustaining decreases over the past few years, the officials added.
The observation from Toyota comes as compatriot Mazda announced that the Mazda 6 sedan, along with the CX-3 B-segment crossover, will be discontinued for the United States market. This has been attributed by the Japanese brand to “consumer interests [that] continue to evolve.” In 2018, Ford announced the removal of all sedans from its product line-up for North America.
Market preferences in the United States which are moving away from sedans has also seen the dicontinuation of domestic models such as the Chevrolet Cruze, Impala and SS (a rebadged Holden Commodore), which plays into the hands of automaker’s such as Toyota.
Toyota officials however admitted that the company’s product isn’t set in stone, and there could be changes to the US market sedan portfolio in the future; that said, there has yet to be a decision on that front, according to the report.
This is a reiteration of the automaker’s statement of commitment to the sedan market last year, when it reported sales of nearly 770,000 sedans out of 2.1 million vehicles sold in 2019. As for the Corolla Cross that has just been launched for the US market, Toyota expects the SUV to account for approximately one-third of sales from models wearing the Corolla nameplate.
GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Camry, US-market
GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross, US-market
Comments
Right here in the south central region of USA where I stay. Sedans no longer dominate American roads, but these cars have the driving manners, style, and value that make them the best alternatives to new SUVs.
Sedans are a little like the dad jeans of the automotive world. While perhaps not always the most stylish of choices, they can be comfortable, practical, and come in all sorts of sizes.
Yep I live in Texas and it’s dominated by SUVs and trucks. Even in ghetto area you see $40,000 SUVs. It’s only going to get bigger and bigger especially with EVs which are larger – that Ford F-150 Lightning EV is going to sell like hotcakes.
EV cars go hand in hand with larger vehicles, not the opposite unless you are in Japan … or Malaysia unfortunately with people pushing for small EV tin boxes, those EV road taxes don’t help either. Sucks for those in Malaysia lol
We have enough problems with road bullies in pickups to deal with every other nutjob in bigger cars if large vehicles ever becomes fad in Malaysia. America have big roads, Malaysia have tiny roads. People should think SAFETY FIRST when driving and NOT BULLIES FIRST!!!
Mazda6 is out
VW Passat is out
Ford Fusion/Mondeo also out
Chevrolet Malibu also announced end production by 2024.
TNGA Camry continues to shine while most have moved on to SUV, Jeeps and Trucks.
The Mazda 6 is out to pave way for the new Mazda RWD Sedan.
Nah they wun kill the Camry. It’s a widely popular taxi in many countries like the UAE and Australia. Now with less competition they’re gonna dominate the segment.