6 July 2021

Volkswagen has released its first major over-the-air (OTA) software update for its ID. range of electric vehicles, with the ID.3 being the first to receive version “ID.Software2.3” this month, followed by the ID.4 and ID.4 GTX in due time. The German carmaker also said that in the future, software updates will be released every 12 weeks.

The latest update brings with it a number of functional improvements, including enhanced ID. Light functionalities, optimised surroundings recognition and dynamic main beam control, improved operability and design modifications for the infotainment system, along with performance and stability improvements.

As ID. cars are built on the MEB platform with a powerful and intelligent electronics architecture, Volkswagen is able to update up to 35 control units via OTA updates. Software is an important aspect of modern EVs, and the ability to issue updates that improves functionality, without requiring customers to bring the vehicles to a service centre is a significant plus point.

“Cars that always have the latest software on board and offer an excellent digital customer experience are extremely important for the future success of the Volkswagen brand,” said Thomas Ulbrich, member of the board of management for development at Volkswagen.

“We established the agile project unit ID. Digital specifically to enable us to continuously update software in the car. As such, we are able to quickly gather customer feedback and react flexibly to customer requirements. This means the ID. models remain constantly up to date after delivery, and customer cars retain their value better,” he added.