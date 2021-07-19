In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Matthew H Tong / 19 July 2021 10:05 am / 0 comments

Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Evoque L in China, a market-specific long-wheelbase variant that will replace sales of the regular model. The compact SUV now measures 4,531 mm long compared to the 4,371 mm length of the standard version.

According to Land Rover China’s website, the Evoque L offers an additional 125 mm of rear legroom space, and it comes with an electrically adjustable rear seatback (up to seven degrees backwards) as well. It’s still a five-seater, in case you’re wondering.

Three new colours have been introduced to the palette – Belvia Green with Narvik Black roof, Noble Soul Pearl Silver with Rossello Red roof, and Santorini Black with Seoul Pearl Silver roof. The interior also gets a nice two-tone treatment, a massive panoramic sunroof, and an upgraded 10.2-inch infotainment display with InControl OS 2.0.

The SUV will also be available with Land Rover’s second-generation wrist-worn smart key bracelet with OLED touchscreen. This allows owners to open the door automatically, and it also functions as a watch. Pricing for the Evoque L starts from 430,000 yuan, which is roughly RM280k after conversion.

The Evoque is JLR’s second best-selling model in the country, with 3,642 units sold during the second quarter of the year. That puts it behind the Land Rover Discovery, with 5,641 units sold. The Evoque L is not expected to be sold outside of China, where it is being produced.