6 August 2021

Maserati’s upcoming SUV will be called the Grecale, and the name has set sail on the Maserati Multi 70 boat. The Italian carmaker says that the new model will be unveiled in November this year.

“Just like the wind moves the sails and leads the trimaran to victory, it is once again a wind to carry a new model into the range,” Maserati says, referring to the Grecale name on the new mainsail of Giovanni Soldini’s “laboratory boat”, on which the engineers in Modena have transferred their know-how in aerodynamics and performance.

The Grecale is a named after a strong north-east wind of the Mediterranean. Naming cars after famous winds is a Maserati tradition that started in 1963 with the Mistral. The Ghibli, Bora, Merak and Khamsin are also winds, as is the Levante, which debut as Maserati’s first SUV in 2016.

The last update on Grecale was in June, when Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares took a prototype out for a spin. The car was clad in blue camouflage, but the distinctive Maserati grille flanked by teardrop-shaped headlamps can be seen. There are also honeycomb mesh inserts for the bumper air intakes.

The SUV’s profile is made up of a long hood and rakish windscreen, along with a sloping roofline. The sides also sport prominent wheel arches and an upswept belt line. It’s all very organic, as you’d expect from Modena. The Grecale’s rear end was shown in the first round of teasers in February – it sports quad tailpipes and slim taillights.

Tthe Grecale will slot in below the Levante to be a rival for the Porsche Macan. It should use the Giorgio platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and a hybrid powertrain – already in the Levante – is possible, with a full electric Grecale on the horizon.