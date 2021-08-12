In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 August 2021 4:58 pm / 2 comments

Click to enlarge

With JPJ announcing that there will no more extension to the grace period for expired road tax and lesen beyond September 30, many are rushing to have their documents renewed. One can do so via JPJ counters, online via MyEG or at post offices, which are back to processing JPJ transactions, but by appointment basis.

To cater to increased demand, JPJ has announced that it will be open during weekends, starting this week. Weekend operating hours are from 9am to 1pm, and only cashless payment is welcome during weekends.

Note that weekends are on Friday and Saturday for Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan and Johor; as opposed to the conventional Saturday and Sunday for every other state. This means that weekend operations for JPJ starts tomorrow, August 13.

As usual, no walk-ins are allowed and everyone who wants to do business with JPJ has to get an appointment slot online before heading there. Counter staff capacity is 50% in states that are in Phase 1 of the national recovery plan (PPN) and 60% in Phase 2 states. Follow all the SOPs laid out by MKN and KKM while at JPJ.