In Cars, Local News, Proton, Safety / By Jonathan Lee / 12 August 2021 6:42 pm / 0 comments

Having announced the five-star safety ratings for the facelifted Proton Iriz and Persona last week, ASEAN NCAP has now released a video of the crash tests for the B-segment duo. As you can see, the agency used a Persona for its tests, although the results also applies to the Iriz due to their similar crash structures.

The car being used is of the base 1.6 Standard variant, as evidenced by the halogen headlights, lack of LED daytime running lights, body-coloured B-pillars and the smallest 15-inch alloy wheels. In the 40% offset frontal impact test, the sedan exhibited little to no deformation in the A-pillars, indicating that the survival space for the front occupants has not been compromised.

That much was alluded to in the test report, with ASEAN NCAP stating that the Persona provided adequate protection for the driver’s chest, although both dummies registered injury-causing forces to the lower legs. The car scored 14.68 points out of a maximum of 16 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 15.20 points for child occupant protection (COP).

As for the side impact test, the Standard model’s lack of curtain airbags (only offered on the Premium variant) would have counted against it. Still, the agency noted that the Persona provided good head protection and adequate chest protection, giving it 15.68 AOP points, the full eight COP points and two head protection technology (HPT) points out of a maximum of four.

Overall, the Persona (and Iriz) scored 32.31 points out of 36 for AOP, 42.92 points out of 49 for COP and 12.5 points out of 18 for the Safety Assist category. The cars received zero points for Blind Spot Technology (BST) and Advanced Safety Assist Technology (SAT), which is to be expected given that they are not offered with blind spot monitoring or any active safety features like autonomous emergency braking.

Still, the overall score of 84.13% was enough for the Iriz and Persona to be awarded the maximum five-star safety rating. The two cars were among the last to be tested under the 2017-2020 ASEAN NCAP protocol; the latest 2021-2025 protocol places a greater emphasis on active safety technologies, which probably would have affected the ratings of the Protons.