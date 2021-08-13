In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 13 August 2021 3:11 pm / 0 comments

The forthcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV undergoing road tests, wearing its production bodywork underneath the camouflage foil. This will be the German marque’s flagship electric SUV, along side the EQS flagship electric sedan that made its debut in April this year.

Mercedes-Benz has previously said that the EQS SUV is set for a debut in 2022, though our sources suggest that an early showing could take place at the Munich Motor Show this coming September, where an even more luxurious version in the form of a Maybach derivative is also set to be shown in concept form.

The flexibility of the Electric Vehicle Architcecture (EVA) platform employed in the EQS means that the flagship sedan’s technical underpinnings will in some form underpin the EQS SUV, as well as the EQE sedan and EQE SUV.

For reference, the EQS premiered with two powertrain configurations – a single rear motor in the EQS 450+ producing 333 PS and 568 Nm of torque, and the twin-motor setup in the EQS 580 that makes 523 PS and 855 Nm of torque. The former attains the 0-100 km/h run in 6.2 seconds while the latter achieves the same sprint benchmark in 4.3 seconds.

An AMG version of the EQS has been sighted on test, and so the EQS SUV is likely to gain a high-performance version as well. The EQS has been touted with a maximum battery range of 770 km, offered from two available battery sizes which are 90 kWh and 107.8 kWh. This lithium-ion battery resides in a crash-protected section of the car beneath its floor, and is built on a 400-volt electrical architecture.

Chassis configuration is also likely to be shared here from the EQS, which features air suspension with continuously adjustable damping and rear-wheel steering as standard. In terms driver assistance, the EQS SUV is also likely to adopt the Drive Pilot system from the EQS, which allows for Level 3 semi-autonomous driving on selected highways in Germany from 2022.