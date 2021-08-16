In Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 August 2021 4:31 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia today announced a partnership with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) and Mercy Malaysia to provide critical relief and assistance to vulnerable communities impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as urgently support the national healthcare system in vaccination and other long-term recovery efforts.

Shell is donating a combined total of approximately RM4.2 million to MRCS and Mercy Malaysia as part of the company’s Disaster Relief Donation Plan. This brings the total amount that Shell has spent for Covid-19 related initiatives in Malaysia since the pandemic began to approximately RM8.6 million.

“Shell has been growing together with communities in Malaysia for 130 years and we are committed to help where we can. We hope that our donation will provide support to our healthcare sector and some relief for the less fortunate in our communities. We are grateful for this opportunity to scale up and continue the vital services being offered by MRCS and Mercy Malaysia to help accelerate our nation’s recovery from this pandemic,” said Ivan Tan, country chairman of Shell Malaysia.

Shell Malaysia’s latest donation to MRCS and Mercy Malaysia will support medical frontliners in providing care and treatment and effectively manage growing numbers of Covid-19 patients. Measures include mobilising support from volunteers with clinical experience, training other staff members and providing remote care, as well as ensuring availability of psychosocial support teams for staff.

Other measures include the setting up of expanded health facilities and the supply of medical equipment and drugs, including high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and other consumables such as oxygen tubings, finger probe pulse oxymeter and oxygen generators.

The contribution also supports the national vaccination programme by providing ambulance services, sick bays, and other essential support to vaccination centres (PPVs), mobilising volunteer teams to conduct door-to-door vaccinations (for the bedridden, disabled and sick who are unable to go to PPVs), and deploying mobile vaccination campaigns for vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Shell Malaysia’s donation will also help with community programmes for both immediate relief and building long-term resilience via various measures. Examples include providing food aid and care packages to those who have lost their source of income, income-generating projects and skills training for refugees and migrant groups, and grants worth up to RM10,000 to support single mothers in earning sustainable income. The latter comes with guidance, training and additional support from volunteers.

The company’s collaboration with MRCS and Mercy Malaysia covers Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah. It is undertaken in the spirit of cross-sector collaboration or a “whole-of-society” approach in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.