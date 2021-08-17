In Cars, Concept Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Renault / By Mick Chan / 17 August 2021 3:23 pm / 1 comment

Renault has shown the Hippie Caviar Hotel, a camper van concept that aims to bring “the five-star hotel experience” to one’s escape from the routine, according to the manufacturer.

Set to be displayed at the Düsseldorf Motor Show that begins August 27, this camper van concept is based on the Trafic van, and has been outfitted with a bench seat that converts into a 145 cm x 195 cm bed that can be situated within the vehicle, or outside.

Interior fittings consist of exotic wood, natural fibres (linen and wool) and plant-based foam, while the colours and materials used are a nod to the “freedom and optimism of the 1960s,” says Renault, adding that the dashboard within wears a wicker-effect aesthetic along with an accompanying leather band.

Two accommodation layouts are possible, says Renault; the first is a “cosy” layout where the bench seat and corner armchair are positioned in order to create a lounge area, and is joined by a rooftop terrace outfitted with a coffee table and a pair of removable backrests for deckchair-like seating, accessed via a ladder.

The second is a “contemplation” layout where, as pictured, the bed is situated just below the open tailgate, where drapes provide privacy and some weather protection on each side.

The premium camping experience is augmented by a separate delivery of a logistics container with a shower, lavatory, electric charging point and other functions to the location chosen by the customer, in addition to concierge services that can be ordered online and delivered to the camper van by drone, plus further provisions such as bicycles.

The Trafic van in its current, third-generation facelifted form was launched in Trafic Combi form for general transport purposes and large families, while the SpaceClass and Signature versions offered VIP seating and “business class”-style space respectively. In these regular layouts, the Trafic offers up to 1,800 litres of cargo capacity, or seating for up to nine passengers.

Three diesel powertrain options were supplied at the Trafic facelift’s launch; these are the dCi 150 engine with manual and EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions, the dCi 110 with manual transmission, and the dCi 170 that is EDC automatic-only.

Drive assist features on the Trafic facelift include adaptive cruise control, active inter-city emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and a new front passenger airbag designed for two persons; the front row seats two alongside the driver.

GALLERY: 2021 Renault Trafic facelift