In Cars, Land Rover, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 19 August 2021 2:22 pm / 0 comments

With the upcoming, third-generation Range Rover Sport having been sighted running road trials, its performance flagship, the Range Rover Sport SVR now takes its turn.

The next-generation Range Rover Sport that forms the basis of this SVR has been tipped to use the Jaguar Land Rover group’s MLA Flex architecture, which will support the use of mild-hybrid internal combustion, hybrid as well as fully electric powertrains.

In terms of the Sport’s basic form, the successor to the L494-generation model will likely adopt a more Velar-like arrangement of slimmer headlamps, along with vertical tail lamps.

Click to enlarge

While the regular range will continue to step up the involvement of electrification, the SVR performance flagship will summon its outputs mostly, if not entirely from internal combustion. The forthcoming model has however been rumoured to no longer use the long-running 5.0 litre supercharged AJ V8 as featured in the current Range Rover Sport SVR, and instead feature a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

Should that be the case, the most likely candidate will be a version of the S63-family 4.4 litre V8 that powers the BMW M5, X5 M, X6 M, M8 and M8 Gran Coupe, with its most potent form being in the M5 CS where it cranks out 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

Given that the current, supercharged 5.0 litre V8 already makes 575 PS in the SVR, a peak power figure of closer to 600 hp is expected. Here, this particular example of the next-generation Range Rover Sport can be identified as the SVR through its tell-tale high-performance hardware such as the large brakes and a quad-tailpipe exhaust arrangement at the back.

Given that the example sighted here by our spy photographer sources is still wearing some cladding to conceal its actual bodywork, the SVR will likely make its debut closer to 2023, after the regular Range Rover Sport line-up have premiered in late 2022 as a 2023 model.