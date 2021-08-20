In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 August 2021 12:07 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom’s services are an important cog in the process of buying and selling vehicles, and now that car factories and showrooms can reopen, sales will pick up again and demand for inspection is set to rise.

To its credit, Puspakom is quick to shut down branches for disinfection and sanitisation when Covid-19 cases are detected at its premises, reopening as soon as possible. This open-close pattern might be a hassle for those with appointments, but it’s necessary.

The vehicle inspection company has announced that its Langkawi branch will reopen this Sunday, August 22. Sunday because the weekend is Friday and Saturday in Kedah. The branch was closed on August 16 for disinfection and sanitisation. As all payment made in advance for appointments scheduled during the closure will be automatically refunded, one will have to make a new appointment when the branch reopens.

Note that Puspakom is no longer allowing manual check-ins, and only customers with the MySejahtera app showing low risk status are welcome.