Last week, a news report indicated that motorists were facing difficulties in renewing their driving licences ahead of the September 30 deadline due to a insufficient supply of licences at both road transport department (JPJ) and Pos Malaysia counters. Appointment slots were also said to be full.
In response to the report by Utusan Malaysia, the road transport department (JPJ) has clarified in a statement that there is sufficient supply of driving licences at JPJ, Pos Malaysia and MyEG outlets nationwide, revealing the total that was out for distribution.
It said that as of August 27, state JPJ offices had 320,858 driving licence cards in stock, while Pos Malaysia had 322,872 licence cards, and MyEg had 15,259 in hand. The department also revealed the number of motorcar road tax (LKM) discs that were available – 399,975 at state JPJ outlets, 342,018 at Pos Malaysia outlets, 171,343 with MyEG and 24,982 with Puspakom.
The department assured the public that stocks of these documents were more than sufficient for people to go about renewing their road tax and driving licences. It added that limiting appointments at counters in its offices was to prevent overcrowding and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the continued fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
It advised users to conduct transactions online where possible via MyEG and also the MySikap portal. In the case of the latter, customers can make payments online and then proceed to collect the physical documents at any JPJ counter by submitting the receipt. It said that for this, there would be no need to make an appointment. Alternatively, it suggested the utilising JPJ drive-through counter services for renewals.
Earlier this month, the department reiterated that renewal period for both road tax and driving licences will not be extended beyond September 30, and that the extension period that had been given (from August 1 to September 30) due to Covid-19 and movement control closures was sufficient enough in terms of leeway.
Comments
The problem with ‘Only by appointment’ is people rush to book slots without being sure if they can make it, fearing if they book late the slots will be gone. End up only a small number turn up for the appointment and the counters are under utilised.
I experienced this first hand. Same problem with Klinik Kesihatan.
Wasted resources due to bad planning by all parties!
Actually, the made-appointment can be cancelled off, if ppl cannot make it to post office for renewal, thus freeing up free slots for others. This however, cannot be done at last minute cancellation.
The right question here is “Are malaysian responssible enough to do the right thing?
The answer is: Maybe not, if you read Crappy Outalingam below blaming others.
Just walk in dude. I took the advice from other forumers and went to my nearest post office, took a number, waited a bit, and Walah! I renewed my road tax & insurance. Everything smoothly done within 30 mins mostly waiting in line. I was happy about the whole process the only one not happy with is my new road tax expiration follows the same month as my previous one ended so I did not get any free extension. Wasted my effort to procrastinate and not renew before thinking I could get some free months. Cheepoodah!
Bullsh*t
Most of Pos offices around my area has no stock of cards. Just went to the post office yesterday even with appointment, no stock of cards.
Dear WKS aka Ooi khar chng….if by 30/9 still cannot resolve, YOU MUST STEP DOWN AS TRANSPORT MINISTER OF MALAYSIA!!!
If you didn’t go out and renew whose fault is it? Still blame WKS? Maybe it will be you who should be STEEPING DOWN COME 30.9!!!!!
I have lost my road tax what to do and how to get