Petronas has announced today that all diesel fuels sold at its stations are now of the Euro 5 grade. Branded Petronas Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive, the fuel is on sale in the country in three blends of biodiesel; B7, which is indicated at the pumps by its blue nozzle, and the B10 an B20 blends, which is supplied from the black nozzle. These denote biodiesel blends of 7%, 10% and 20% respectively.

“We are pleased to have established the largest and most accessible network for Euro 5-compliant diesels in Malaysia. Our three biodiesel blends of Petronas Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive ensure all drivers have access to cleaner fuel options that not only best complement their vehicles, but also produce a smaller carbon footprint,” said Petronas Dagangan Berhad head of retail business Khalil Muri.

The first, B7 blend of the company’s Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 with Pro-Drive was launched in November 2017, itself a reformulation of Dynamic Diesel Euro 5 which first came to market in the Klang Valley in 2016. Today, Petronas has more than 1,000 stations across the country.

To recap – for the week of September 30 until October 6, the B10/B20 blend of Euro 5 diesel continues to be priced at its ceiling of RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend is 10 sen more at RM2.25 per litre. On that note, RON 95 petrol remains at 2.05 per litre, while RON 97 is at RM2.76 per litre this week.