Earlier this year, it was reported that Malaysia’s new electric vehicle (EV) policy would offer a “handsome level” of tax incentives, including fixed incentives that will benefit both the automotive industry and users as well as a host of other benefits for EV adopters.
Among these benefits are a previously mentioned full road tax exemption, but plans for income tax relief for both the purchase of EVs as well as for the installation of EV chargers are also being looked at, The Edge reports. According to international trade and industry minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, these are among the incentives that are being studied to encourage EV ownership and the development of related infrastructure in the country.
He said the government would look at various angles in formulating the new policy, the general direction of which was again highlighted in the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12). “Malaysia will take the ‘compare and offer’ approach by forming a comprehensive, clear and consistent policy to entice EV use, while our regional competitors focus on incentives to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers),” he said at the Dewan Rakyat earlier today.
He said the update to the National Automotive Policy (NAP 2020) will underline specific initiatives to strengthen the EV ecosystem, such as the manufacturing of critical parts, standard setting, and encouraging research and development, commercialisation and innovation to develop local technologies.
Incentives will come in the form of direct and indirect tax relief for manufacturing of EVs, parts manufacturing and ecosystem development such as charging infrastructure, and incentives for OEMs include pioneer status, an investment tax allowance as well as import and excise duty exemption for EVs.
This is a reiteration of that stated last month, when Azmin said that that plans were being drawn for an incentive package to attract investment in addition to strengthening existing incentives for the production of EV vehicles and components in the country.
Comments
I understand what you mean, but eventually we have to catch up with technology. I’m sure internet was expensive when we first had it and now you can get it cheaper and faster. Probably public busses will be EVs as well in the future.
For it to benefit the middle or low income people, we normally have to accept that it will reach and benefit the rich people first. If they also don’t spend or push for this, then we’ll have to wait until fossil cars become obsolete before we can afford this new tech.
Let’s face it, EVs are the future. Many countries are moving towards that direction and slowly phasing out fossil fuel cars. Like it or not, when manufacturers go towards that direction, we have to change accordingly.
Yes, it is not popular in Malaysia due to limited infrastructures and expensive maintenance/replacement costs but again, once it is widely accepted, widely implemented, the price will also go down accordingly.
So, for the government to introduce tax breaks and other incentives to push this through is needed. People are saying that the rich will benefit from the tax break, true…but eventually it will probably benefit the rest of us when there is enough infrastructures in place.
Technology like time waits for no one. If we want to wait until everyone here can afford to own an EV, then we’ll be left light years behind other progressing countries.
Once this technology and concept is accepted by the masses, replacement batteries and parts become affordable, people will not complain anymore and start to reap the benefits.
