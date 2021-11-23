In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mick Chan / 23 November 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

One year on from the global premiere of the extensively revamped 2021 Yamaha MT-09, which has made its Malaysian market entrance priced at RM54,998 excluding insurance. Now, we can bring you a full gallery of the Japanese manufacturer’s naked bike entry; also previewed at the same time is the Tracer 9 GT middleweight sport-tourer.

This is a comprehensive update, which features a die-cast aluminium frame that is now 2.3 kg lighter in its main section, in addition to its sub-frame that is also die-cast aluminium that weighs 1.3 kg less than the previous item. Here, the increased frame stiffness brings more feedback for the rider while improving stability, says Yamaha.

The powerplant continues to be of an inline three-cylinder Crossplane 3 configuration, though this has grown in swept capacity to 889 cc (as in the 2021 Tracer 9) up from 847 cc of the previous MT-09 (and Tracer 900 which shares its engine). Here, the newer, larger capacity engine outputs 117 hp (or 119 PS) at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, up from the 115 hp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm of before.

A redesigned intake tract and exhaust as well as new fuel injectors located in the intake have been attributed for the output increases, as well as its Euro 5 compliance. Outputs go through a six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch, onwards to a chain final drive.

Standard equipment includes a quickshifter for both up- and downshifts, upgrading from the previous MT-09’s upshift-only item as well as being refined for quicker, smoother shifts. Fuel capacity is 14 litres as before, while the 889 cc engine is 1.7 kg lighter than the 847 cc unit it replaces. The exhaust saves 1.4 kg over the older design.

All in, kerb weight has been reduced from 193 kg to 189 kg, with wheelbase growing 30 mm to 1,430 mm. Seat height has increased by 5 mm to 825 mm, with ground clearance of 140 mm.

Information is displayed through a new, 3.5-inch TFT screen with displays for gear position, fuel level and more, which can be toggled through from the left side of the handlebar. Like on the Tracer 9, the 2021 MT-09 gets a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that accommodates traction control, slide control, front wheel lift control (wheelie control) and brake control (ABS).

Suspension on the 2021 MT-09 continues to be with an adjustable 41 mm upside-down front fork and an adjustable rear shock, both with revised settings while the rear gets a new linkage for improved suspesnsion performance. Wheels are now forged and of a new design, offering a 700 g weight reduction equalling an 11% reduction in rear wheel inertia, says Yamaha.

Last but not least, the revamped MT-09 gets new styling to go with its mechanical and electronic updates; the dual headlight unit of the previous model now makes way for a single projector LED, which is joined by dual upright DRL strips. At the rear, the LED tail light unit forms a ‘Y’ shape, superseding the previous two-row LED item, and the previous swingarm-mounted mudguard and license plate mount is replaced by a conventional underseat unit.