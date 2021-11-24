In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 24 November 2021 12:18 pm / 0 comments

It seems we are no closer to getting a production version of the Perodua Myvi GT concept, but Theophilus Chin has still given us a render of the prospective sporty hatchback. The Photoshop expert has incorporated details of the facelifted Myvi, which was launched last week.

The new additions include redesigned full-LED headlights with the new chrome lower strip – painted red here, as on the show car – and vertical instead of horizontal daytime running lights. You still have all the hallmarks of the GT, including the unique red-striped grille (smaller than the facelifted model’s), massive F82 BMW M4-style air intakes, jutting chin spoiler, clear taillights and flared fenders hiding large 17-inch alloy wheels.

Other changes from the facelift include black door mirrors and a contoured rear bumper that adds the vertical corner strips of the regular model. Those strips now lead into the diffuser, which also features smaller fake vents where the twin exhaust pipes reside. Aside from the usual white, Chin also rendered the car in a few other colours, including a green-and-yellow scheme reminiscent of the Proton Satria Neo R3 Lotus Racing.

If the GT ever makes it into production, expect it to be toned down significantly over the concept, which is apparently too expensive to be sold to the public. This is, after all, a car with oversized wheels, ultra high performance tyres, Brembo brakes, bucket seats, a sunroof and a Volkswagen steering wheel and overhead control panel – items that would never fly with Perodua accountants.

The company did say that a less extreme version of the GT could enter showrooms, perhaps with the SE badge. The S-Edition introduced in Brunei last year gave hints as to what such an offering could look like, although Perodua was quick to clarify that the car was created without any official input.

More recently, CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that the GT was still being evaluated for production feasibility, although that was before something called COVID-19 swept through the world. The pandemic has likely extinguished any desire to build such a car – the recent facelift would have given the company the perfect opportunity to introduce an “SE”, yet no such model was revealed. And let’s face it – at four years old, the third-generation Myvi is probably closer to the end of production than to its launch back in 2017.

If, against all odds, the GT does ever make it to production, expect it to be powered by the 2NR-FE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, producing 102 hp and 136 Nm of torque. With the five-speed manual gearbox now eliminated from the Myvi lineup, such a car should get the new D-CVT from the Ativa SUV.