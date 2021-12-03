In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 December 2021 6:55 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Motors is getting into the Christmas spirit in a grand way this December by transforming its Sime Darby Motors City automotive complex in Ara Damansara – the largest in Southeast Asia – into Sime Darby Motors Christmas City.

Visitors to the facility will be greeted by a 51-foot Christmas tree dressed in red and white lights, which is accompanied by a sweeping canopy of lights and Christmas-themed decorations. These stretch through the entranceway, which is your gateway to brands under the Sime Darby portfolio, including BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Porsche, Volvo as well as pre-owned car retailer Sime Darby Auto Selection.

Besides the festive décor, Sime Darby Motors customers will also get to enjoy the two-day Sime Darby Motors City Street event from December 17-18. The highlight event of the month will feature live music, Christmas carols, food trucks as well as various activities and games, including a screening of an English Premier League game.

Even if you aren’t a Sime Darby Motors customer, you’ll also have plenty of reasons to visit Sime Darby Motors Christmas City this month, as you’ll be able to experience the updated Volvo XC60 during a showcase scheduled to take place on December 4-5.

That’s not all, as the new Ford Ranger WildTrak Sport Special Edition will be making its launch debut on December 8, which will followed by the Hyundai Palisade a few days later on December 16. For those that are into icons, the latest Porsche 911 GT3 will be on display at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara from December 17.

Meanwhile, car buyers can look forward to various festive deals on offer, including attractive cash rebates, low interest rates and financing offers as well as additional service offers for new vehicle purchases.

Christmas isn’t just about receiving gifts but also a time for giving back, and in this spirit, Sime Darby Motors is organising a Christmas charity with a twist. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with five digital snowmen at the facility.

Each snowman has QR codes representing five NGOs in Malaysia: Faith Hope Love Hospice Care Malaysia, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA Selangor), Befrienders KL, Make-A-Wish Malaysia and Cahaya Society. Those that want to donate will only need to scan the QR codes and make a donation using their e-wallets.

Additionally, from December 6, there will be a charity drive where customers can visit any showroom at Sime Darby Motors City to donate in-kind contributions such as groceries, toys, books and clothing, which will be distributed to various orphanages on December 22.

“As the only facility of this kind in Malaysia and the largest in Southeast Asia, we are truly excited to present Sime Darby Motors Christmas City in our first year here, bringing Malaysians a memorable experience,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director, retail and distribution, Malaysia of Sime Darby Motors.

“Reflecting our aspiration to be more than an exemplary automotive centre, we have created a festive atmosphere in this unique setting to delight our visitors, bringing holiday cheer to all, in addition to activities to give back to the community through charity donations,” he added.

To ensure the safety of visitors and staff alike, all activities will be held in line with the SOPs set by the authorities. Individual vaccination certificates will also be checked upon entry and hand sanitiser dispensers will be placed at various locations within the complex.