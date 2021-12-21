In Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 21 December 2021 10:05 pm / 0 comments

The Indonesian government is looking to further stimulate the automotive industry battered by the COVID-19 crisis by continuing to bear the luxury sales tax (Pajak Penjualan Barang Mewah, or PPnBM) on new vehicles. In fact, the republic is set to announce that it is eliminating the tax altogether next year, according to a number of sources including AutonetMagz.

The catch? Vehicles must have a local content percentage of at least 80% to be eligible. The measure, which was suggested by minister of industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, will include all Low Cost Green Cars (LCGC) – such as the Toyota Agya, Toyota Calya, Daihatsu Sigra, Daihatsu Ayla, and Honda Brio Satya – as this is the percentage of local content needed to qualify for the scheme.

Other eligible models include the Toyota Innova 2.0, the Mitsubishi Xpander and Nissan Livina siblings, the Toyota Veloz (not its Avanza twin, surprisingly) and the outgoing Honda HR-V. However, Daihatsu and Honda are also claiming that the new Xenia and BR-V qualify for the exemption, with the latter having 84% local content, CNN Indonesia reported.

Agus has previously said that the condition is being put in place to ensure the automotive industry has a positive impact on the domestic economy, which is currently being slowed by the pandemic. He added that the PPnBM exemption is necessary as there are currently 21 companies involved in the local automotive industry, producing 3.5 million four-wheeled vehicles per year.

This does not include the 319,000 parts vendors, which are mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). The industry also supports 1.5 million workers directly and a further tens of millions indirectly, and has received investments totalling 150 trillion rupiah (RM44 billion).

“The automotive sector was also one of the sectors hardest hit at the start of the pandemic, although now it has grown to 64 percent,” said Agus.

Earlier in the year, the government announced a PPnBM rebate on new vehicles, with the amount exempted varying depending on the local content of the car. The incentive was supposed to last three months but has since been extended to the end of the year. Recently, the government changed the tax calculation, basing it on the car’s carbon dioxide emissions rather than engine capacity.