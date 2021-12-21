In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Mick Chan / 21 December 2021 4:26 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of November 2021, with a total of 58,742 vehicles delivered, representing a decrease of 7.5% from the tally of 63,489 vehicles sold in the month of October 2021.

This month’s figure concludes the string of month-on-month sales volume gains, which has previously been attributed to the re-opening of business operations. Last month’s drop has attributed by the MAA to the ongoing microchip shortage that has been affecting the production of a few brands, which has led to supply issues. This drop has also been due to consumers deferring their purchases with the SST exemption having been extended to June 30 next year, it said.

In terms of its effect on individual brands, Perodua has sustained a 27.1% drop to 20,299 units sold last month from October’s figure of 27,858 units, although it still maintains its comfortable market lead in sales volume, thus bringing its year-to-date volume to 167,250 units. Last month, Perodua said that impacted vehicle production means it will not be meeting its already-revised target for 2021 of 214,000 units.

Fellow Malaysian brand Proton saw a better month, with 13,910 units sold in November representing an 8.3% increase over the 12,840 units sold in October 2021, further building upon its five-figure monthly sales volume. Proton has achieved sales of 97,994 units year-to-date.

Of the volume players in the non-national segment, Toyota maintained position with a similar volume last month (8,414 units) compared to October 2021 (8,417 units), for a year-to-date tally of 62,392 units. Meanwhile, Honda recorded a sales volume of 7,592 units last month, or a 18.1% gain over its volume in October 2021.

Also notable for charting gains last month are Mitsubishi with a 10.7% increase to 2,259 units, and Mazda with a 16.8% gain to 1,287 units, thus retaining fifth on the table overall, while Nissan’s sales volume dropped 9.1% to 1,395 units from 1,535 units in October 2021. Isuzu also charted a drop, to the tune of 10.1% to 975 units last month from 1,084 units in the month before.

Meanwhile, Lexus saw a reduction in sales volume by 12.0% to 73 units sold last month, from 83 units in October 2021. Bucking the trend with the largest percentage gains last month are Volvo with a 133.6% increase to 299 units, from 128 units in October 2021, along with Hyundai recording an 86% gain last month to 93 units sold, compared to 50 units in October 2021.