In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 December 2021 1:36 pm / 4 comments

In a bid to reduce noise and emissions in the crowded streets of Bangkok, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is implementing a trial project replacing ride hailing motorcycles and scooters with electric scooters (e-scooters). Taking place in the Bang Kruai district of Bangkok, the project sees 51 e-scooters assigned to riders from three ride hailing stands in the district for a one-year trial.

As part of this pilot project, three battery swapping stations have been set up equipped with lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) batteries where riders can change batteries without idle time waiting for a recharge. The swapping stations are used in conjunction with the EGNY Rider smartphone app that tracks battery usage, battery availability at swapping stations, range remaining and carbon emissions reduction.

The EGNY e-scooters provided come with a 3 kW (the equivalent of 4 hp) electric motor, with the battery capable of providing 100 km range on a single charge. Top speed of the scooter is governed to 80 km/h while weight is claimed to be over 150 kg with GPS tracking and controls to enhance safety.

This e-scooter trial is in support of the EGAT Carbon Neutrality policy with the aim of reducing air pollution and the PM 2.5 air quality index from the transport sector. Implementation of the EGTA project is scheduled to begin in January of 2022.