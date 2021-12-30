In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 30 December 2021 9:53 am / 0 comments

Polestar had previously teased three new models due in the coming years, with the first being the Polestar 3 that is slated to make its debut next year. In a recent interview with Car Magazine, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath provided more details about the Polestar 4, which is another upcoming model.

According to Ingenlath, the Polestar 4 is set to arrive in 2023 and will compete against the next-generation Porsche Macan that will switch to electric power around that time. The Polestar 4 will be a crossover that is slightly smaller than the current Polestar 3 and is said to be “slightly more ground-hugging” and have “a bit more of the coupe-type roofline.”

Ingenlath also noted the Polestar 4 will start at around 55,000 euros (RM260,269), placing it below the Polestar 3, which is a “XC90-sized car” that is priced from 75,000 euros (RM354,925). The Macan rival is expected to become the carmaker’s best-selling vehicle by the middle of this decade, surpassing the Polestar 2 with an annual sales projection of 79,000 units. With the mid-size premium SUV sector expected to grow by 46% by 2025, Polestar is looking to capitalise with its new product.

Technical details are limited for now, but the Polestar 4 will reportedly be underpinned by the Pure-electric Modular Architecture (PMA), a version of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). Powerful electric powertrains will also be paired with efficient aerodynamics to maximise performance and range.

The Polestar 4 will likely be built at Geely’s Hangzhou Bay plant in China, with production expected to start before the end of 2023. Besides the Polestar 3 and 4, there will also a 5 that is the production version of the Precept concept from 2020.