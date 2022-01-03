In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 3 January 2022 12:25 pm / 1 comment

Tesla ended the fourth quarter of 2021 on a high by delivering a record 308,600 vehicles, which is about 28% more than the previous record of 241,300 units set in Q3 2021. The number of deliveries in Q4 2021 also marks the sixth consecutive quarter that the electric vehicle maker posted record deliveries.

Compared to the same period last year, Tesla’s deliveries increased by around 71% in Q4 2021. Of the 308,600 units delivered, the Model 3 and Y accounted for 296,850 units, with the Model S and X recording 11,750 units.

It’s the same story in Q4 2020, as the Model 3 and Y made up the majority of deliveries, contributing 161,650 units to the 180,570 units in that quarter, while the Model S and X only saw 18,920 units delivered.

For the whole of 2021, Tesla’s deliveries totalled 936,172 units, which is nearly double (1.87 times) the 499,550 units delivered in 2020. Production in Q4 2021 also saw an increase to 305,840 units from 237,823 units in Q3 2021, with total production for 2021 ending at 930,422 units – 1.83 times more than in 2020.

Tesla has yet to reveal its financial performance for Q4 2021, but judging by its production and delivery figures, it looks to be another profitable quarter for the EV maker.