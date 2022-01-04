In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2022 3:57 pm / 1 comment

Norway is known for its high take-up rate when it comes to electric vehicles, and the country doesn’t seem to be slowing down in this regard. Last year, the country broke its 1986 record (167,352 units) for new car sales with 176,276 vehicles delivered, of which 113,715 were EVs.

To put that into perspective, nearly two-thirds, or 64.5%, of all new cars sold in Norway in 2021 were electric. That’s an 11% increase from the year prior, where EVs accounted for 54.3% of total cars sold in 2020.

This increase in EV uptake has been spurred by the country’s past decision to exempt EVs from taxes imposed on vehicles with internal combustion engines, with Reuters reporting that EV sales are expected to account for nearly 80% of total new car sales in 2022. The country previously announced that it would end sales of cars powered by diesel and petrol by 2025.

Referring to data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), petrol plug-in hybrid cars came in second in terms of market share with 20.8%. This is followed by petrol hybrid cars (5.5%), petrol cars (4.2%), diesel cars (4%) and diesel plug-in hybrid cars (0.9%).

In 2021, Tesla was Norway’s best-selling car brand with 20,397 units, followed by Volkswagen (16,926 units), Toyota (15,807 units), Volvo (13,707 units), BMW (11,119 units), Audi (10,355 units), Skoda (9,856 units), Ford (9,400 units), Mercedes-Benz (9,001 units) and Hyundai (8,667 units).

Tesla also had the best-selling model last year, with the Model 3 leading the way with 12,058 units delivered, well ahead of the PHEV version of the RAV4 that saw 8,928 units delivered. The Toyota SUV is the only one in the top 10 list that has an internal combustion engine, as all other models were electric. These include the ID.4 in third place, another Tesla model, the Model Y, while the rest that followed are the XC40 Recharge, Mustang Mach-E, e-tron, Enyaq, Nissan Leaf and Polestar 2.