Car pricing is a very sensitive topic here in Malaysia, especially compared to other markets. We love to say that our country has the “most expensive cars in the world,” but is that actually true – especially when it comes to electric vehicles? Luckily for us, a British car insurance comparison site Compare The Market has compiled a Global EV Index for prices, using a Nissan Leaf as a marker.

The index compares prices in 53 different markets in Asia, Oceania, Europe and North and South America – and it’s no surprise to find that our neighbour down south in Singapore tops the list. The island nation has the highest price in the world for Nissan’s electric runabout at S$190,800 (a whopping RM588,600), due to the excise duty and the notoriously expensive certificate of entitlement (COE).

Our other neighbour, Thailand is not too far off in third, although its 1,990,000 baht purchase price (RM249,000) is less than half that of Singapore’s. Other Southeast Asian countries in the top ten are Philippines in fourth (with a price of 2,798,000 pesos, or RM236,100) and Indonesia in seventh (with a price of 679 million rupiah, or RM199,400).

At the other end of the spectrum is Spain, where the Leaf can be purchased for a paltry sum of €21,000 (RM99,800). This includes all available promotions and the government’s electric vehicle rebate of up to €7,000 (RM33,300) – which, among others, requires a car older than seven years to be traded in for scrap. This incentive is valid until 2023.

Where does Malaysia stand? We manage to just escape the top ten, sitting in 11th with a price of RM181,263 for our Leaf. This includes the government’s ongoing sales and service tax (SST) rebate, but it’s still quite a bit higher than the global average of £29,296 (RM163,000).

There are two main factors for our relatively high price. The first is that the Leaf is currently still being slapped with import and excise duties, charged at a rate of 30% and 10% respectively. The government has proposed an elimination of all taxes on electric vehicles until the end of 2023, which has already seen the Hyundai Kona Electric receive a comparably low starting price of RM149,888.

Our Leaf is also reasonably well-equipped. Nissan’s home market of Japan is the fifth cheapest country on the list with a price of 3,326,400 yen (RM123,300), but that’s for the base model with steel wheels, fabric seats and no head unit to speak of. Our car comes with 17-inch alloys (the largest available globally), leather seats and a five-inch infotainment touchscreen; the premium two-tone paint scheme is also a no-cost option.

Moving to the next variant up in Japan raises the price to 3,825,000 yen (RM141,800), which would drop it to 21st on the list (the 33rd most expensive country, if you prefer). Last but certainly not least, every Leaf sold in Malaysia comes with a free 6.6 kW wallbox charger, which is not offered in other countries – you’d have to buy one yourself at a considerable cost.

Over to you now – what do you think of this list, and do you still feel Malaysia has the “most expensive cars in the world?” Sound off in the comments after the jump.

