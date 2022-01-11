In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 11 January 2022 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi has announced its line-up for the upcoming 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon scheduled to take place this weekend from January 14. The Japanese carmaker will have no less than seven models on display, including two concept cars, namely the K-EV concept X Style and Vision Ralliart Concept.

Starting with the former, the K-EV concept X Style previews a new electric kei car scheduled to be released in early 2022. The show car features an SUV-like styling and a two-tone colour scheme consisting of a solid matte blue body and copper-coloured roof (said to be reminiscent of the windings on an electric motor).

There’s also a generous number of X-shaped logos on the vehicle’s body, which is very similar to the existing eK X, suggesting the concept is based on the super height kei wagon. No technical details were provided by the carmaker in its release.

Next up is the Vision Ralliart Concept, which is another creation that resembles an existing model. In this case, it’s the latest Outlander, albeit with a heavily modified exterior. While the lighting units look familiar, the grille has been swapped out for one with a 3D effect and feature the 10 Ralliart stripes.

Elsewhere, both front and rear bumpers are new and more aggressive in appearance, with mesh detailing on their faux skid plates. The matte black-finished SUV also gets prominent fender flares and side skirts, with finishing touches being an F1-style third brake light and a set of bold, 22-inch wheels.

Mitsubishi says the Vision Ralliart Concept will provide “high driving performance,” with powerful torque from the motors being matched by large brake discs and six-piston calipers. The carmaker has revived its hallowed in-house motorsport and tuning division, and this concept is the result of this initiative.

The Ralliart goodies don’t stop with just one concept, as both the Outlander and Eclipse Cross will be exhibited in Ralliart Style guises at the event. Both SUVs are pictured with distinctive styling packages that add on red accents, plenty of Ralliart badging, decals and branded mud flaps.

The Ralliart Style cars are just two of the five models based on active Mitsubishi models, with the others being the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough, which is geared for off-roading. Modifications include a lifted suspension, larger wheel arch cladding with exposed bolts, chunky tyres, a LED light bar, a new grille, a bull bar, side steps, underbody protection, a roof box, and of course, Ralliart gear.

There’s also the Outlander Wild Adventure Style, which is aimed at drivers who enjoy outdoor leisure, but isn’t as aggressive in appearance as the rugged Delica. Teaming up with Japanese outdoor equipment brand Ogawa, the kitted-out Outlander comes with a roof carrier, a trailer hitch and camping gear. It also sports plenty of silver and chrome garnishes, while the side bars, rear bumper protector and mud guards to emphasise the tough SUV look.

Lastly, there’s the Minicab-MiEV B-Leisure Style, which Mitsubishi says is a kei-car class electric commercial vehicle that is equipped for both business use and solo camping. It comes with a car awning, camping table and folding cot, while the interior is set up to be fully flat and is equipped with a low table, a seat chair and a rug to enhance comfort for remote working.

The dual-role vehicle is fitted with the MiEV Power Box, which draws power from the drive battery to power electronics and appliances, be it a kettle, a coffee maker or even a laptop. If you’re looking to work in the outdoors and be able to relocate on a dime, this one’s for you.