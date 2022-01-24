In Cars, International News, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 24 January 2022 11:24 pm / 0 comments

Proton has officially been appointed as one of the official vehicles for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which is set to take place from September 10 to 25. The national automaker’s entire current line-up will form the roster, which includes the Saga, Iriz, Persona, Exora, X50 and X70.

To mark the occasion, Proton is rolling out a nationwide campaign to spread awareness of the games (Asia’s largest multi-sports event), which will see our local athletes compete against other nations.

Kicking off the campaign is the “Proton Ignite Your Life” contest, where customers can be in the running to win the grand prize of an exclusive trip to Hangzhou to experience the games in person. Other monthly prizes include e-vouchers for sporting products as well.

Company deputy CEO, Roslan Abdullah said: “As one of the official vehicle brands of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Proton is proud to invite Malaysians to join us in expressing support for the national team to help drive them to victory, besides embracing our identity as part of the Asian family.”