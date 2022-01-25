In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 January 2022 12:20 pm / 2 comments

Following former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s viral post on the cost of passive RFID stickers being lower than RM1, the government has demanded a detailed report from PLUS and Touch n Go (TnG) on the issue. The RFID self-fitment kit is priced at RM35.

Works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the two companies have been ordered to present the rationale behind the RM35 price. He said that the decision on whether the RFID sticker’s RRP is reduced or not will depend on the report.

“We are studying the cost aspect and have asked PLUS and TnG to present the details for us to assess it together with the finance ministry. We want to know what’s the justification of the RM35 price. If not, we will ensure a price reduction, or a cost that’s reasonable for users,” he said in Kuala Terengganu yesterday, reported by Utusan Malaysia.

While RFID toll payment only recently hit the news because of PLUS’ rollout on the main stretch of the North South Highway from Juru to Skudai, it has been used in the Klang Valley since 2018. TnG’s RFID pilot programme ended in February 2020, and it was then that the stickers started to be sold to the public for RM35 (was FOC for pilot programme participants).

Despite the less than smooth rollout by PLUS, RFID will not be discarded and the NSE concessionaire’s promise to bring back SmartTAG lanes is just a temporary measure. There are issues to be ironed out, but it’s here to stay.

Where to get the RFID pack? How to install the sticker? How does it work? What about the TnG eWallet? We’ve compiled a comprehensive FAQ with all the details you need, plus video guides.