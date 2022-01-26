In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 January 2022 3:38 pm / 0 comments

Another offering from Suzuki Malaysia into the local sports bike market, this time the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked sports, priced at RM76,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. A softer tuned version of the 202 PS Suzuki GSXR-1000R (RM110,280) and GSX-R1000 (RM99,289), the GSX-S1000 is the latest iteration of the legendary Suzuki GS1000.

The same 999 cc, inline-four cylinder used in the GSX-R is installed in the GSX-S1000, producing 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm through the use of revised cam profiles, giving smoother power delivery in the mid- and high range. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and Suzuki’s Clutch Assist System, also known as a slipper clutch that allows for lighter clutch lever effort and preventing rear wheel lock up under hard deceleration, with chain final drive.

Radial mounted Brembo four-piston Monobloc callipers clamp twin 310mm floating discs on the front wheel and a single two-piston calliper is installed in the rear. KYB provides suspension for the GSX-S1000, with a fully-adjustable 43 mm upside-down fork in front and a monoshock with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload at the back.

A monochrome LCD screen backlit in blue to match the GSX-S1000’s paint scheme, displays all the necessary information, including speedometer, tachometer, odometer, dual trip meter, gear position, water temperature, riding range, lap time mode, average fuel consumption, instant fuel consumption, fuel gauge, clock, battery voltage and service reminder. Also displayed and controlled via switches on the handlebar pod is five-level traction control and three ride modes as well as control of the bi-directional quickshifter.

The GSX-S1000 carries 19-liters of fuel in the tank, giving it a theoretical 312 km range. Weight is claimed to be 214 kg while seat height is seat at 810 mm, with LED lighting used throughout, including the hexagonal vertically staked headlights.